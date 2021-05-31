Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Miriam Krause
@hejmiriam
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Think Yellow
941 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
56 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Related tags
rock
soil
pebble
ground
Best Stone Pictures & Images
stone tower
guidepost
signpost
pile of stones
steinmandl
steinstapel
steinmännchen
human
People Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
road
Free pictures