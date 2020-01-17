Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Suyash Agrawal
@suyash_agrawal
Download free
Share
Info
Lake Kawaguchi, Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi, Japan
Published on
January 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
Snow, Ice, and Winter
714 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
lake kawaguchi
fujikawaguchiko
yamanashi
japan
Brown Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
Public domain images