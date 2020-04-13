Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
SONY, NEX-6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
invertebrate
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Birds Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Insects
566 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
animal stock
768 photos · Curated by Megan conway
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant