Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
temple
bali
traditional
culture
indonesia
carving
Best Stone Pictures & Images
statue
architecture
building
church
altar
monastery
housing
House Images
mansion
cathedral
palace
urban
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos
· Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Abstract Nature
16 photos
· Curated by Thirumurugan Somasundaram
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers