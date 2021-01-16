Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
gerhard crous
@crousg
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lynx Lake, Arizona, USA
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Great Blue Heron n flight.
Related tags
lynx lake
arizona
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
flying
waterfowl
beak
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Journey
20 photos
· Curated by Tertia Neethling
journey
bridge
road
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
London calling
139 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers