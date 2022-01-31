Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Edoardo Botez
@edoardobotez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Orange Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
leaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
dirt road
road
gravel
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ground
asphalt
tarmac
tree trunk
birch
path
Free pictures
Related collections
The Back of Women's Heads
51 photos · Curated by Charlie Deets
head
back
Women Images & Pictures
The Wedding
252 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Spring
65 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom