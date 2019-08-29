Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Bacso
@srbacso
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Unnamed Road, Kananaskis, AB T0L, Canada
Published
on
August 29, 2019
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Looking down at Canmore from Miners Peak in Canmore, Alberta.
Related tags
unnamed road
kananaskis
ab t0l
canada
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
aerial view
slope
ice
peak
road
Free pictures
Related collections
Transportation
580 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Wanderer
118 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images