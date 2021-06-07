Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tintin Do Nguyen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lyon, France
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blooming roses are still on the tree
Related tags
lyon
france
Rose Images
Rose Images
roses flowers
Floral Backgrounds
blomming
plant
Flower Images
blossom
peony
outdoors
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
2,015 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Horses
24 photos
· Curated by P J
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Bridges
22 photos
· Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river