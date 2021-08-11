Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Blea Tarn, Ambleside, UK
Published
on
August 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
blea tarn
ambleside
uk
walking
inversions
lake district national park
langdales
Mountain Images & Pictures
fells
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise
jonny gios
landscape photography
mist
mountain range
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Repetitive Nature
116 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
plant
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Express It
171 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state
DUNES
168 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
dune
Desert Images
sand