Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 2 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Sparkles
76 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Into the Wild
145 photos · Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Auld
69 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
auld
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking