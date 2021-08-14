Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
FIGIST CO
@figist
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Isfahan, Isfahan Province, Iran
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
isfahan
isfahan province
iran
chess
persian
backgammon
handicrafts
traditional handicrafts
game
Free images
Related collections
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
View Angle
116 photos
· Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building