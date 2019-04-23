Go to ev's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person wearing black police suit
person wearing black police suit
Place Bellecour, Lyon, FrancePublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Police barricades during the yellow vest protests in Lyon. Police violence is at its highest since 1968. As of now, 23 persons have lost an eye (https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D41GrQrX4AAMCB6.jpg:large). Recently an independant journalist, got arrested (https://twitter.com/GaspardGlanz). Violence continues, even though Amnesty International and the UN condemned the use of excessive force against protesters (https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2018/12/police-must-end-use-of-excessive-force-against-protesters-and-high-school-children-in-france/).

Related collections

Website
20 photos · Curated by Ashley Sparkman
Website Backgrounds
politic
human
Politics
61 photos · Curated by Caryn DiMarco
politic
human
protest
cool
5 photos · Curated by bolorsaikhan chimed
Cool Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking