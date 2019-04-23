Police barricades during the yellow vest protests in Lyon. Police violence is at its highest since 1968. As of now, 23 persons have lost an eye (https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D41GrQrX4AAMCB6.jpg:large). Recently an independant journalist, got arrested (https://twitter.com/GaspardGlanz). Violence continues, even though Amnesty International and the UN condemned the use of excessive force against protesters (https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2018/12/police-must-end-use-of-excessive-force-against-protesters-and-high-school-children-in-france/).