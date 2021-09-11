Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luca Nicoletti
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, UK
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman working with a MacBook Pro at a tech company
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
london
uk
HD Laptop Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
women working
Women Images & Pictures
woman portrait
woman fashion
portraits
beautiful lady
woman body
portrait woman
portrait girl
beautiful woman
tattoo girl
Tattoo Images & Pictures
HD Computer Wallpapers
laptop computer
working
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Content in Faces
10 photos · Curated by Dima Zilpert
face
Women Images & Pictures
HD Computer Wallpapers
BlueBiz
145 photos · Curated by Illimite Design
bluebiz
human
HD Computer Wallpapers
MacBook
85 photos · Curated by Jeroen Onstenk
HD MacBook Wallpapers
HD Laptop Wallpapers
Apple Images & Photos