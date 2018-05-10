Go to David Clode's profile
@davidclode
Download free
oblong black and orange microorganism
oblong black and orange microorganism
Cairns Aquarium, Cairns City, AustraliaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Some sharks bear live young while others produce eggs, where the baby develops within the egg case, and breaks out when it has grown enough. In nature, the egg cases are often attached to seaweeds such as kelp. On the Cape Peninsula in South Africa, baboons search for these during extra low tides, and eat them because they are high in protein and very nutritious. The shark is an epaulette shark, and if all goes well, this will be the second epaulette shark born at the Cairns aquarium.

Related collections

Animals
177 photos · Curated by Liana Brooks
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
insect
Marine/Ocean
220 photos · Curated by Melinda Alvey-Blackwelder
marine
Animals Images & Pictures
sea life
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking