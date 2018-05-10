Some sharks bear live young while others produce eggs, where the baby develops within the egg case, and breaks out when it has grown enough. In nature, the egg cases are often attached to seaweeds such as kelp. On the Cape Peninsula in South Africa, baboons search for these during extra low tides, and eat them because they are high in protein and very nutritious. The shark is an epaulette shark, and if all goes well, this will be the second epaulette shark born at the Cairns aquarium.