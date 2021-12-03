Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Swastik Arora
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
tower
steeple
spire
housing
monastery
dome
temple
monument
bell tower
town
HD City Wallpapers
urban
metropolis
church
worship
shrine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Lego
70 photos
· Curated by Paul C
lego
Toys Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
Collection #84: Dann Petty
8 photos
· Curated by Dann Petty
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images