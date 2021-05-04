Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stanislav Rozhkov
@stas_r
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Singonium
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
pottery
vase
jar
potted plant
veins
Light Backgrounds
flare
planter
herbs
Creative Commons images
Related collections
abstract
374 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
green
451 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work