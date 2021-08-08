Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arvid Høidahl
@arvidh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Røldal, Norway
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Canon EOS 90D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Norwegian stave church in Røldal.
Related tags
røldal
norway
building
church
archicture
hardanger
medival church
stave church
architecture
spire
steeple
tower
cathedral
Public domain images
Related collections
Pastel + Sparkle
90 photos
· Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Roads we walk
112 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
Light Painting
1,221 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
light painting
Light Backgrounds
night