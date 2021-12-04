Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Karits
@erik_karits
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dassia, Greece
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dassia
greece
architecture
outdoors
bridge
arch
Nature Images
rock
history
old
old ruin
HD Blue Wallpapers
cultures
famous place
ancient
stone material
Landscape Images & Pictures
Travel Images
Tourism Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #40: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Sunset Images & Pictures
Work and collaboration
56 photos · Curated by Katharina Becker
work
business
Website Backgrounds
Humble Beginnings
38 photos · Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers