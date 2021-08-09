Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Michaels
@mistrjosh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Louisville, KY, USA
Published
on
August 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
louisville
ky
usa
bench
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
snowcovered
cold
snowfall
park
Tree Images & Pictures
cloudy
church
furniture
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
park bench
Car Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Feathered & Furred
324 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife