Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gagan Deep G
@hippiemonk
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 25, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The view from Kedarkantha, a humble Himalayan peak.
Related collections
Roads we walk
113 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
Bloom
441 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Coffee
39 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
Coffee Images
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
mountain range
outdoors
peak
ice
HD Blue Wallpapers
slope
HD Snow Wallpapers
PNG images