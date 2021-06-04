Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
John Rourke
@leprechans4
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Rosa, CA, USA
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
White Rhino
Related tags
santa rosa
ca
usa
rhino
safari west
California Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Lion Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Beautiful Blur
4,593 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor
plant
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Snow, Ice, and Winter
715 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers