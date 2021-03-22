Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
JT
@visionbyjt
Download free
Share
Info
Mammoth Lakes, CA, USA
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mammoth lakes
ca
usa
indoors
fireplace
hearth
HD Grey Wallpapers
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers
bonfire
HD Black Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
housing
building
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Diverse Men
106 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
man
People Images & Pictures
male