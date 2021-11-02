Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bjorn Pierre
@bjornpierre
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Pattern Wallpapers
finger
paisley
Free images
Related collections
Workspaces
82 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Workflow
110 photos
· Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office