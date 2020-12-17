Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Krivitskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Many thanks to the generous people who donate to my art.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
face
human
People Images & Pictures
head
smile
lip
mouth
teeth
photo
photography
portrait
laughing
finger
selfie
Public domain images
Related collections
Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos · Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Things On Desks.
165 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
desk
table
HD Grey Wallpapers