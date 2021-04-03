Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Linus Andreas Herrmann
@linusaherrmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Shot of a German wine hill on a frosty winter night.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rural
HD Blue Wallpapers
long exposure night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
germany
winery
winehill
radebeul
weinberge
nacht
langzeitbelichtung
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
wine region
Nature Images
outdoors
building
countryside
shelter
Free pictures
Related collections
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
People - anonymous
150 photos
· Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images