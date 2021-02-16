Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jennifer Grube
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Study of plants and flowers and their reflections
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
leaves
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
Nature Images
sage
reflection
Leaf Backgrounds
pottery
vase
potted plant
jar
vegetation
bush
herbs
herbal
planter
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Flowers
30 photos
· Curated by Alina S
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Curated Yellow Collection
11 photos
· Curated by Nicoline Mann
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
pics
2,273 photos
· Curated by Roan Adognravi
pic
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers