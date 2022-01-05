Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dipto Bhowmick
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Khulna City, Khulna, Bangladesh
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
khulna city
khulna
bangladesh
rose flower
Rose Gold Backgrounds
Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Catitude
71 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures