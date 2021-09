The Temple of Debod is an ancient Egyptian temple that was dismantled and rebuilt in the center of Madrid, Spain.The shrine was originally erected 15 kilometres (9.3 mi) south of Aswan in Nubia, very close to the first cataract of the Nile and to the great religious centre in Philae dedicated to the goddess Isis. The temple was rebuilt in one of Madrid's parks, the Parque del Oeste, near the Royal Palace of Madrid, and opened to the public in 1972