The rest I found in the middle of DTLA was otherworldly. I found a home in the shadows of the skyscrapers, know that they too were trying to find their place in the city. This photo reminds me of the many Sundays I spent in solitude in the city—the days when I found out who I was in a jungle of concrete and flesh. I am like a skyline and the buildings that make it; yes, I too am a work in progress.