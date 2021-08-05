Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cuba
Related tags
Birds Images
cuba
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
egret
heron
ardeidae
crane bird
stork
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Earth is awesome
113 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock
Vehicles
105 photos
· Curated by Harriet Allcock
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
volkswagen
Through a Rainy Window
134 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain