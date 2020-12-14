Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adam Gavlák
@gavlak
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Terchová, Slovakia
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
terchová
slovakia
valley
HD Forest Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
abies
fir
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Slovakia
16 photos
· Curated by Igor K
slovakia
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Papel de parede
49 photos
· Curated by Lucas Länder
outdoor
plant
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature
130 photos
· Curated by Jody Hart
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers