Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
reyvenshots
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Osaka, Japan
Published
on
August 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hydrangea
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
osaka
japan
geranium
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Free stock photos
Related collections
Seasides
387 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock
iPhone wallpapers
19 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD iPhone Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers
Great Outdoors
435 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images