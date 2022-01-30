Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leonel Ubeda
@leonelubeda
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-S10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
chair
restaurant
comfy
inside
set
dining table
sushi
plans
indoor
furniture
human
People Images & Pictures
cafe
cafeteria
table
Public domain images
Related collections
The Colorful Collection
1,282 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Happy + Free Feels
104 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
Happy Images & Pictures
united state
Women Images & Pictures
Feet
43 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg