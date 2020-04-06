Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Markus Winkler
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Typewritters
9 photos
· Curated by Tanya Jokic
typewritter
Typewriter Pictures
electronic
blog header
5 photos
· Curated by marissa stuart
blog
text
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage objects
21 photos
· Curated by Markus Winkler
Vintage Backgrounds
object
word
Related tags
appliance
oven
burner
electrical device
cooktop
indoors
news
newspaper
blog
script
text
Paper Backgrounds
page
words
article
post
author
journal
journalist
mockup
Public domain images