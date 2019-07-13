Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mihály Köles
@mihaly_koles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
No. 84, Danan Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111, Taiwan
Published
on
July 13, 2019
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The wall of the Shilin Shennong Temple in Taipei
Related tags
HD Pattern Wallpapers
taiwan
Texture Backgrounds
no. 84
danan road
shilin district
taipei city
taiwan 111
Brown Backgrounds
wall
Light Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
temple wall
repeat
matrix
taipei
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Food Images & Pictures
honey
Free images
Related collections
Repetition, patterns
59 photos
· Curated by Chris Arthur-Collins
repetition
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
MN Vidéo- Hub- vortex
21 photos
· Curated by Annick Macher
vortex
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Repeat pattern
29 photos
· Curated by berry berry
repeat
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds