Go to Patrick Pahlke's profile
@p_pixels_p
Download free
gold cross pendant necklace in tilt shift lens
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lauchert, Sigmaringen, Deutschland
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ein Kruzifix an einem Rosenkranz - gefunden bei einer Höle ✝📿

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lauchert
sigmaringen
deutschland
HD Cross Wallpapers
crucifix
HD Grey Wallpapers
kreuz
höle
fels
rock
HD Cave Wallpapers
kruzifix
rosenkranz
rosary
symbol
Free pictures

Related collections

CHI RHO
138 photos · Curated by Laura Allen
church
architecture
building
Rosary
12 photos · Curated by Elyzabeth loriot
rosary
accessory
bead
PodLab - Terror
24 photos · Curated by theo grosso
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
old
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking