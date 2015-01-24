Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Catherine Zaidova
@catherinezaidova
Download free
Published on
January 24, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snow covered fir leaf
Share
Info
Related collections
Leaf View
11 photos
· Curated by Kostas Kaisidis
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
wildlife
177 photos
· Curated by Alyssa Nelson
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
Wallpapers
678 photos
· Curated by Wendy Brooks
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
outdoors
frost
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
Winter Images & Pictures
snowfall
cold
pine
Leaf Backgrounds
frozen
Nature Images
wildlife
leaves
conifer
plant
flora
abies
Public domain images