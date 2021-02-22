Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sebastian Knoll
@skenb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mondsee, Österreich
Published
on
February 22, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Milkyway over Schafberg shot from Mondseeberg
Related tags
mondsee
österreich
schafberg
nightsky
Mountain Images & Pictures
cloudscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
milkyway
astro
nightsky photography
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
astronomy
Outer Space Pictures
nebula
universe
Space Images & Pictures
night
Grass Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Coffee o'clock
37 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe
Sad Person, Mad or Angry; Negative Emotions in General
287 photos
· Curated by Macey Bernstein
Sad Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife