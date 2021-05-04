Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Ho
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Long Beach, CA, USA
Published
on
May 5, 2021
EZ Controller
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rosemary bushes smell great on an afternoon stroll.
Related tags
long beach
ca
usa
plant
bush
patrick ho
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Floral Wallpapers
growth
Nature Images
rosemary
herb
plantlife
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
yew
Free images
Related collections
Baby it's cold outside
35 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
See Not My Eyes
1,230 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
Collection #3: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers