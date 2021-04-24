Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ROOTED STUDIO
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Overhead
113 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
banister
handrail
railing
staircase
architecture
amphitheatre
building
arena
amphitheater
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free pictures