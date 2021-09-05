Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandro Gonzalez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
white flower
leaves
Nature Backgrounds
Peaceful Pictures
Green Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
araceae
Public domain images
Related collections
It's simple but very complex
232 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Wilderness Artifacts
337 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wilderness
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Diverse Women
399 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures