Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Hendry
@worldsbetweenlines
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Canon EOS 5DS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
outdoors
Nature Images
goat
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
Free pictures
Related collections
Inspirational Things
181 photos
· Curated by Tina Anton
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Doggos
3,028 photos
· Curated by Nicki Swan
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Cowboy/Wild West
125 photos
· Curated by Jorden Collins
cowboy
fence
HD Grey Wallpapers