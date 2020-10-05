Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Stenger
@chrisstenger
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jasper National Park, Jasper, AB, Canada
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis); a group of three rams ruminating
Related tags
canada
jasper national park
jasper
ab
sheep
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
goat
Nature Images
nature photography
no people
Landscape Images & Pictures
scenic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
ram
male
horns
ruminate
group
north-america
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Animals
1,135 photos
· Curated by Jackie Garroutte
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Animals
197 photos
· Curated by Maddy Bellwoar
Animals Images & Pictures
david clode
wildlife
Potential Losers Anon Photos
43 photos
· Curated by Lillian McSweeney
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
scenic