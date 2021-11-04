Go to Sigmund's profile
L'Isle-aux-Coudres, Charlevoix, QC, Canada
L’Isle-aux-Coudres, a small island taking it easy in the middle of the majestic St-Lawrence River in the Charlevoix region, is a family destination; an invitation to let go! A complete 360° of scenery and landscapes; shifting horizons over the tides; breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. It’s a breath of sea air and fair wind, a road lined with wildflowers or frozen tidal flats. It’s some 1400 “marsouins“, friendly nickname given to its inhabitants, who will share with you their story; their passion; their expertise and mostly, who cannot wait to welcome you!

