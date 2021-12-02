Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
oak
tree trunk
sunrise
Creative Commons images
Related collections
City Life
83 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers