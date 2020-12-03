Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
@eberhardgross
Download free
Featured in
Editorial
,
Wallpapers
Share
Info
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
abies
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
conifer
ice
mountain range
HD Snow Wallpapers
larch
Public domain images
Related collections
Zillertal-Alps
143 photos
· Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
zillertal-alp
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Phone Wallpaper
452 photos
· Curated by Roger Maxwell
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
SNOWY MOUNTAINS
133 photos
· Curated by Zach Piescik
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
peak