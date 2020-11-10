Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
fir branches
purejulia
Christmas Images
snowy weather
snow falling
black and white lanterns
Light Backgrounds
christmas 2021
minimalism
HD Snow Wallpapers
lanterns
winter lanterns
pine branches
black and white shot
bokeh light
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
silhouette
fir
Free pictures
Related collections
Winter // New year & Christmas (minimalistic)
116 photos · Curated by pure julia
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
plant
Wondrous Light
523 photos · Curated by Debora Buerk
Light Backgrounds
Christmas Images
advent
winter
104 photos · Curated by Katerina Shinkarenko
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers