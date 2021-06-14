Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
OOI JIET
@mintooi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
mobile phone
cell phone
HD Phone Wallpapers
electronics
face
People Images & Pictures
human
photography
photo
HD iPhone Wallpapers
portrait
selfie
Free pictures
Related collections
Globes and Maps
149 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Tropical & Summer
7 photos · Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
Focus on Red
326 photos · Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora