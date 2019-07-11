Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anoop Nair
@deznit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
delhi
hauz kauz
monument
mughal
building
architecture
dome
Brown Backgrounds
observatory
mosque
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Energy | Emotion | Experience
110 photos
· Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Shadow Play
68 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human