Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rupinder Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
traditions
indian tradition
indian ritual
traditional
cultural
Celebration Images
indian wedding
indian wedding photography
indian celebration
colourful
rituals
culture
clothing
apparel
headband
hat
turban
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Canon Cameras
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
canon camera
camera
canon
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures